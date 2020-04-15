December 20, 1950 - March 20, 2020 Mr. Louis Roger Sloan, Jr., 69, was called home suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1950. Roger is survived by his wife, Ardell Sloan; his son, Louis Roger Sloan, III; two daughters, Lamonica Sloan and Veronica Sloan; Three sisters, Brenda, Alice, and Lois Sloan; four grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A private goodbye will be conducted at the Salisbury National Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Sloan, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries