January 5, 1933 - September 12, 2019 King, NC Lorraine Robertson Slate passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was 86 years old. Mrs. Slate was born on January 5, 1933 to William Rineger and Hettie Ferguson Robertson who preceded her in death. She lived her entire life on Robertson Ridge Road where the family farm was located. She was preceded in death by her husband Royce Graham Slate. She is survived by a daughter, and son-in-law, Sharon and Bob Scott of Madison, two sisters, Estelle R. Watts and Bonnie R. Tuttle, both of King, her granddaughter Emily S. Neal and husband Chris Neal of Summerfield, NC, three great-grandsons, Troy, Slate and Chase Neal, and sister-in- law, Louise S. Tedder of King. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, the McGee family. Her life will be celebrated at 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Capella Church of Christ, 1187 Flat Shoals Rd., King, NC with Pastors Donald Davis, and Jim Miller presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lorraine Slate. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donation may be given to Capella Church of Christ Cemetery Fund: 1187 Flat Shoals Rd. King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
Most Popular
-
Winston-Salem woman who played role in bizarre Clemmons killings back behind bars on drug and larceny charges.
-
Racially insensitive text from school board member included a picture of ‘Mushmouth,’ sources say
-
Lewisville will end Fourth of July fireworks
-
Human remains found in Rural Hall; authorities ask for help with identification
-
Kmart in Clemmons to close in December
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately