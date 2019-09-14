January 5, 1933 - September 12, 2019 King, NC Lorraine Robertson Slate passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was 86 years old. Mrs. Slate was born on January 5, 1933 to William Rineger and Hettie Ferguson Robertson who preceded her in death. She lived her entire life on Robertson Ridge Road where the family farm was located. She was preceded in death by her husband Royce Graham Slate. She is survived by a daughter, and son-in-law, Sharon and Bob Scott of Madison, two sisters, Estelle R. Watts and Bonnie R. Tuttle, both of King, her granddaughter Emily S. Neal and husband Chris Neal of Summerfield, NC, three great-grandsons, Troy, Slate and Chase Neal, and sister-in- law, Louise S. Tedder of King. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, the McGee family. Her life will be celebrated at 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Capella Church of Christ, 1187 Flat Shoals Rd., King, NC with Pastors Donald Davis, and Jim Miller presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lorraine Slate. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donation may be given to Capella Church of Christ Cemetery Fund: 1187 Flat Shoals Rd. King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

