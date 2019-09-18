February 14, 1934 - September 16, 2019 Mr. Apostolas "Paul" Skordas, 85, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Amarantos, Greece, on February 14, 1934, to Demetrios and Soteroula Kiamou Skordas. He was a tailor for 25 years in New York City and eventually moved to Winston-Salem, where he opened Paul's Tailor Shop. Paul enjoyed watching sports and loved everyone. Above all he was loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ermioni Skordas; and three brothers, Thanasis, Niko, and Costa. Surviving are one son, Jimmy Skordas (wife Maria) of Winston-Salem; one daughter, Loula Tsiolkas of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, Helen Tsiolkas Hill (husband Daniel) and Margarita Emma Skordas; one sister, Niki Zampos and husband Kosta of Aegina, Greece; and two brothers, Lambros Skordas (wife Anthoula) of Patra, Greece, and Foti Skordas (wife Lemonia) of Kavala, Greece. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Constantine Shepherd officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the church with Trisagion following the visitation. Burial will follow the service at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

