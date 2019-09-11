February 11, 1938 - September 9, 2019 Maudie Odessa Chandler Sizemore passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born February 11, 1938 to the late Gurney Esker Chandler and Ester Hawks Chandler. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ronda Lee Sizemore; son Michael Gray Sizemore; two sisters Gay Wallace, Dorothy Steelman; two brothers James Chandler and Ray Chandler. Surviving are her children Jeffrey (Teresa) Sizemore, Julie (Daryl) Williams; grandchildren Michael Lee Williams, Nathan Ray Williams, Summer Caitlin Sizemore, Noah Dylan Williams; brothers Luther (Dianne) Chandler, Rev Dean (Judy) Chandler and Mack (Beverly) Chandler. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Believers Baptist Church. Her funeral will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM at the church by Rev. Dean Chandler. Burial will follow at Deep Creek Friends Cemetery. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the Yadkin County EMS, Yadkinville Fire Department First Responders, Yadkin County Rescue Squad, and the staff of Forsyth Medical Center Emergency Room for the care given to Mrs. Sizemore. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055

