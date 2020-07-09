Sizemore, Johnny Gray July 2, 1942 - July 7, 2020 Johnny Gray Sizemore, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born July 2, 1942 in Yadkin County to the late Fred Nelson Sizemore and Irene Casstevens Sizemore. Johnny was the owner of Johnny's Used Cars for many years. Johnny was a member of New Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Sara Lawson. Surviving are his wife Linda Swaim Sizemore; children Kathy (Mike) King, Chad Sizemore, Tracy (Morris) Ratledge, Jonathan (Katy) Sizemore, Joanna (Blake) Lewis; grandchildren Brandi Young, Denee King, Mike King, Priscilla Sizemore, Trent Hobson, Dylan Ratledge, London Sizemore, River Sizemore, Cora Lewis; three great-grandchildren; two brothers Freddie "Butch" (Nancy) Sizemore, Tom Sizemore; several nieces and nephews. Due to the government restriction, there will be no public visitation. Mr. Sizemore may be viewed from 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Friday July 10, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Mr. Sizemore's funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday July 10, 2020 in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Dale Cave and Rev. Jerry Piscopo. Burial will follow at North Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Sizemore family. gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N Yadkinville, NC 27055
