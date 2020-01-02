November 2, 1935 - January 1, 2020 Boonville Billy James Sizemore, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born November 2, 1935 in Yadkin County to the late Rella James Sizemore and Lelia Lazenby Sizemore. Bill retired from Wake Forest University after 36 years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf, and watching the Atlanta Braves, but his pride and joy was his two grandsons. Bill was a caring and helping person, was always there when help was needed. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Helen Collins; brother, Bobby Sizemore. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean Hutchens Sizemore; daughter, Donna Chamberlain and husband Darren; grandsons, McKay Chamberlain, Latham Chamberlain; one nephew; and three great-nephews. His memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Boonville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall by the Rev. Jenny Stewart and the Rev. C.M. Worthy. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, in the Fellowship Hall at Boonville United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to Boonville United Methodist Church Bus Fund, PO Box 178, Boonville, NC 27011. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for all the love and care shown to Bill. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Sizemore, Billy James
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:30PM-3:00PM
Boonville UMC
116 N. Carolina Ave
Boonville, NC 27011
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
3:00PM
Boonville UMC
116 N. Carolina Ave
Boonville, NC 27011
