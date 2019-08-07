August 20, 1950 - August 2, 2019 Walkertown Mrs. Karen Wilkie Sisk, 68, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born August 20, 1950 in Camden County, New Jersey to William and Rose Wilkie. Karen taught for 21 years, first at Gospel Light Christian School and later became a secretary at Piedmont International University. She knew everyone and was loved by all. With her late husband, Gary, Karen worked in the rest home ministry, visiting patients and playing music for them. She served faithfully at Gospel Light Baptist Church as well as Liberty Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Gary Dwain Sisk. Surviving are her three children, Amy Sisk, Eric Sisk, and Wendy Sisk Baker (husband, David); two grandsons, Isaiah and Levi Baker; and four sisters, Gwen Lloyd (husband, Bill), Lynn Marcoionni, Joy Perez (husband, Ray), and her twin sister, Sharon Williams. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Styers and Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. The family would like to extend special thanks all of Karen's friends who came to show their incredible compassion in our family's time of need. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel 141 Smith Edwards Rd.
