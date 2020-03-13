April 10, 1952 - March 10, 2020 Junior "Albert" Fait Sink, Jr., a resident of High Point, NC, passed away March 10, 2020. A lifelong resident of this area, Junior was born in Forsyth County, NC on April 10, 1952, a son of the late Albert F. Sink and the late Louise Joyce. Junior was a former employee of Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company and Willow Creek Golf Club. He reached the rank of corporal as he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Junior was a member of Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church where he was a member of the Young Believers Sunday School Class and a former deacon. He enjoyed golf, snow skiing, softball, and was a natural athlete. Junior will be remembered for his love of helping others and was a servant to all. More than anything, he cherished Sunday afternoon suppers with his kids and grandkids. In Junior's world, it didn't get much better than laughing with friends and family. His motto always was "The more the merrier." He loved his family, but he absolutely adored his wife, his PYT, his best friend, his love story partner. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert F. Sink; mother, Louise Joyce Schlotfeldt; stepfather, Orville N. "Oz" Schlotfeldt; and father-in-law, Charles W. Green. Surviving of the home is his wife of 46 years, Becky Green Sink; two daughters, Amy Catherine Sink (Jeff) of Winston-Salem, and Molly Sink Silvestri (Eric) of High Point; brother, Dennis P. Sink (Audrey) of Winston-Salem; step-brother, Alan "Butch" Schlotfeldt (Margaret) of King; three grandchildren, Brianna McCoy, Trent Silvestri, and Mason Silvestri; mother-in-law, Grace B. Green of High Point; two sisters-in-law, Jo Anne Green Marino (Rich) of Dunwoody GA, and Kathy Green Cline (Dickie) of High Point; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, and special friends too numerous to mention, but loved nonetheless. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Hollar and the Rev. Roy Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, March 13, at the church, 2817 Abbotts Creek Church Road, High Point, NC 27265. Memorial gifts may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to Abbotts Creek Labor of Love at the church address listed above. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC, 27107

