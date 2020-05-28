October 20, 1941 - May 26, 2020 Arvol Landon (Lannie) Sink, 78, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was a born-again Christian with a quiet, strong faith in God. Although he suffered from many health issues for years and physical challenges, he met each one head on and with great determination. He loved his Lord, his family, his church family and his many friends (he never met a stranger). His hugs will be missed by many. Lannie was born in Davidson County, North Carolina to Roy and Betty Sink on October 20, 1941. He grew up in Dover, Fla., and graduated from Turkey Creek High School. He married this love of his life, Vicki Martin, on June 17, 1962 in Welcome, N.C. Lannie was self-employed, working closely with Duke Energy, and was a veteran who served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Welcome, N.C. Lannie is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Colleen Woosley, and her husband, Bruce Woosley; as well as his brothers-in-law, Terry Martin and Charles Higgins. Lannie is survived by his wife, Vicki Sink; his children, Tori Faust (Vann) of Dacula, Ga., and Sean Sink (Jill) of Eagle Springs, N.C.; brother Carol Sink (Jo) of Plant City, Fla., and sister Gail Higgins of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; six grandchildren: Andrew Faust, Molly Faust, Hannah Wood (Brian), Emma Faust, Jourdan Sink, and Joshua Sink; great-granddaughter Olivia Wood; brothers-in-law Steve Martin and Randall Tesh (Cheryl); sister-in-law Mary Sue Martin; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. A drive-in memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29 at 11 a.m., weather permitting, at Center United Methodist Church. In case of rain, there will be a private graveside service only. Memorials can be made to Center United Methodist Church, 186 Center Church Road, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

