April 14, 1947 - July 9, 2019 Mr. Albert Tesh Sink, 72, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Albert was born April 14, 1947 in Forsyth County to Clyde Edward Sink, Jr. and Clara Tesh Sink. He retired as an accountant with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church. Albert loved sports and was passionate about coaching softball in the Arcadia community. A fan of football and golf, he also loved visiting the beach and swimming. Most importantly, Albert loved his family and will be fondly remembered as a selfless and giving father, "Pappy" and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents. Albert is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Brannock (Jerry) and Kristi Maurer (Michael); grandchildren, Jared Shafit (Savannah), Braeton Maurer, and Ethan Maurer; sister, Carol Overman (Ronnie); and brother, Ed Sink (Pam). A graveside service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 AM at Friedberg Moravian Church Graveyard with Rev. James C. Newsome, Jr. and Rev. Dan Nelson officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Then I heard a voice from heaven say, "Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on." "Yes," says the Spirit, "they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them." Revelations 14:13 Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
