Shawn Simpson, 61, passed away October 12, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Shawn was a quiet man and lived a quiet life. He loved music, movies, reading and sports. He had a special relationship with his nephew, Jeremy Grinnell, and they could sit for hours discussing all genres of music, different types of movies and their various, favorite sports teams. In addition to Jeremy, he leaves behind two sisters, Michelle and Shannon Simpson, both of Clemmons and other members of his family and friends to miss him: William Myers (Brianna) of Florida Randall McGraw of Winston-Salem Caitlin Marchant (Jeremiah) of Winston-Salem Sarah Sherrill of Chapel Hill Dakota Simpson of Clemmons Great nephews Wesley, Matthew and Damien His work family at DG Real Estate, especially Bert Hayes and Doug Gilstrap. Much love to Mike Sherrill and Pam and Stellan White for being with us and Shawn during our time of need. We love you guys. Heartfelt thanks to several people @ FMC, especially on the Palliative Care Unit. You were wonderful to my brother and the people that love him. In honor of our brother, uncle and friend find an album or CD you really love, put on a pair of headphones, kick back, close your eyes and get lost in the music. Affordable Cremations 2901 Lyndhurst Ave, WS NC 27103
