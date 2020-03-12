Winston-Salem - Mrs. Minnie D. Simons, 86, passed away March 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with family visitation at 12:30 pm. (RUSSELL)

To plant a tree in memory of Minnie Simons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries