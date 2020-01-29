Midway - Mr. Bobby Ross Simon, 73, died on Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020. Funeral service will be Thurs. at 2 pm at Righteous Church of God; family visitation at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Saints Delight Holiness Church. (Roberts Funeral Service, Lexington)

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Righteous Church of God in Midway
162 Thomas Road
Midway, NC 27295
Jan 30
Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:00PM
Righteous Church of God in Midway
162 Thomas Road
Midway, NC 27295
