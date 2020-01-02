Jonesville - Ruth Gilley Simmons, 96, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville, which is serving the Simmons family.

