Jonesville - Ruth Gilley Simmons, 96, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville, which is serving the Simmons family.
Simmons, Ruth Gilley
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately