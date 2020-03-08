Simmons, Rusty June 6, 1945 - March 2, 2020 Mr. Russell "Rusty" Simmons, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020. Rusty was born June 6, 1945 in South Carolina to Ray and Carolyn Simmons. He received his MBA from Wake Forest University and worked at Sara Lee in the IT department, making many friends there before his retirement. In his free time, Rusty was an avid golfer and loved to fish. He also had a deep love for the many pets that he and his wife had over the years. In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Simmons; sister in law, Linda Cantrell; and brother in law, Jerry Cantrell. Rusty is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Darlene Simmons; son, Russell Dale Simmons (Sara); grandchildren, Zacharie, Evelyn Rose, and Miles; sister, Reba Lynn Smith (Greg); brother, Ronnie Simmons (Robin); sisters-in-law, Cathy Simmons, Iris Cantrell, Dianne Hipp (Billy), Jeannette Ward (Billy), and Angela Eves (James); brothers-in-law, Bob Cantrell (Jeannie), Robert Cantrell, Roland Cantrell (Donna), and Brad Scudder (Jan); many nieces and nephews; his beloved Aussies, Penny and Cooper; and a host of treasured friends. A celebration of Rusty's life will be held Friday, March 13th at 12 noon at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Chaplain Jeff Vogler officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Chapel Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
How much do school employees make in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? Here's the updated list.
-
Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student, Forsyth County authorities say
-
New grocery store, retail and apartment plans submitted for Robinhood Road
-
Autopsy: Man died from gunshot wound to chest in Hanes Mall shooting
-
Kernersville man charged with trafficking in cocaine following Sunday's vehicle chase, BMW crash
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately