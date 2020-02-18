August 6, 1928 - February 16, 2020 Mrs. Peggy Wolfe Simmons, age 91, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Simmons was born August 6, 1928 in Surry County to Raymond and Pansy Key Wolfe. Mrs. Simmons graduated from Mountain Park High School and was a member of the Wolfe Sisters Trio with her sisters. During WWII, she worked briefly for the FBI and was a longtime employee of the Chatham Country Store. She was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church where she was a past Sunday school teacher and choir member. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Simmons; daughter, Pamela Simmons, and sister, Lois Jordan. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandra Banner and husband Al of Statesville, Debbie Collins and husband Ronnie of Elkin, and Kim Somers and husband David of Hamptonville; loving sister, Raydell Carter and husband Alex of State Road; grandchildren, Jeff, Grey, Chris, Nicole, Heather, Stephanie, and Garrett; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Matty Ponce de Leon officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests memorials be made to Arlington First Baptist Church, 345 S. Main St., Jonesville, NC 28642. The family would like to thank the staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Service information

Feb 20
Receiving of Friends
Thursday, February 20, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
12:00PM
Elkin Funeral Service Chapel
Elkin Funeral Service
Elkin, NC 28621
Feb 20
Interment
Thursday, February 20, 2020
12:00AM
Crestwood Memorial Gardens
914 US-21
State Road, NC 28676
