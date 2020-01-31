Charlotte - Maxine S. Simmons, 101, passed away January 23, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 pm Saturday February 1, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation period 2-2:30 pm. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. (HOOPER)
Simmons, Maxine S.
To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately