Charlotte - Maxine S. Simmons, 101, passed away January 23, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 pm Saturday February 1, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation period 2-2:30 pm. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. (HOOPER)

