June 5, 1936 - September 3, 2019 Mr. James Levi Simmons Jr., 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home. He was born June 5, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late James Levi Simmons, Sr. and Margaret Craft Simmons. Jim was an avid golfer and Scrabble player. He also loved working in his yard, listening to 50s music, and anything by the Hoppers, and watching movies with his family. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his beloved bride of 65 years, Jaxie Hill Simmons, who was the love of his life. He is survived by three children: Mike Simmons and his wife Kelly, Julie Bradley and her husband Bill, and Mark Simmons and his wife Donna; eight grandchildren: Allison and her husband Nick, Jacob, Thomas, Stephen, Amanda, Emily, Stephen, and Daniel and his wife Cady; three great-grandchildren: Jett, Hannah, and Will; special neighbors and close friends, Eddie and Susan Sapp; case worker, Susan Petit; and numerous, memorable buddies who kept Jim active on the golf course and sharp on the Scrabble board. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the phenomenal, caring staff of Trellis Supportive Care for aiding Jim in his final wishes of being able to pass away in his home. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, September 7th at Crestview Memorial Park, with Mr. Miles Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Thursday, September 6th at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road P.O. Box 673 Rural Hall, NC 27045
