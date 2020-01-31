January 23, 1933 - January 30, 2020 John Wesley Simmons, 87, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born January 23, 1933 in Surry County to the late Claude Wilson Simmons and Pearl McCoin Simmons. Mr. Simmons served in the US Air Force. He enjoyed farming and also volunteering at the church with the children. Proceded in death by his wife Judy Harris Simmons. Surviving are his children, Melissa Simmons, Wesley (Holly) Simmons, Jason Simmons; stepson, Michael Groce; grandchildren, Hunter Simmons, Jaclyn Simmons; step-grandchildren Cale Groce, Cody Groce; step-great-grandson, Cayden Groce; sister, Louise Haynes. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church. His service will follow the visitation at the church by Rev. Tim Tucker. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the VFW Post 10346. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Simmons, John Wesley
