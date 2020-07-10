Age 72 - June 18, 2020 Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it. ~Ecclesiastes 12:7 Mr. Eddie Leon Simmons made his final journey to the promised land, June 18, 2020 at the age of 72 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. LCpl Simmons served his country in Vietnam as a decorated US Marine. Later in life, he traversed the country as a long-haul trucker, bringing joy to everyone he met. He will be sorely missed. Mr. Eddie Leon Simmons, son of Mary L. Simmons, is survived by his eldest daughter Cheri Curry, Oakland CA; son, Charles Simmons, Raleigh NC; son, Carera Simmons, Greensboro, NC; and daughter, Maryel Simmons, Winston-Salem, NC. Russell Funeral Home 822 Carl Russell Avenue

