East Bend - Mrs. Cordelia Laura Maxwell Simmons, 83, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral will be held at 10 am Friday, Oct. 18 at Gentry Family Chapel, burial in East Bend Friends Mtg. Cemetery. Visitation: 6 - 8 pm Thursday at Gentry's.
