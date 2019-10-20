March 24, 1935 - October 18, 2019 Mr. Billy Stone Simmons, age 84, of Westfield, NC, passed away on October 18, 2019, at Life Brite Nursing Home of Danbury, NC. He was born on March 24, 1935, to the late Edgar Simmons and Naomi Lankford Simmons. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Vaden Simmons; two daughters, Kaye (Jack) BeDen and Gaye (Phillip) Smith; a son-in-law, Darrell Sluss; a sister, Shirley (Raeford) McKinney; four grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda) BeDen, Michelle (Dustin) Hunt, Anna Smith and Emily (Greysen) Gordy; and three great-grandchildren, Amelia Hunt, Darci Hunt and Katie BeDen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Simmons and Naomi Lankford Simmons; a precious daughter, Carol Sluss; three sisters, Nell Belaney, Clarice Amick, and Trelba Hester; and two brothers, Edgar Ray Simmons and Joe Glenn Simmons. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Simmons Family Cemetery, 4579 NC 89 East Hwy 89, Westfield, NC 27053 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Dean White officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Cox-Needham Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is respectfully serving the Simmons family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W Main Street
