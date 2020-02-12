August 15, 1928 - February 9, 2020 Dorothy "Dottie" Kilby Sigmon, 91, a former resident of Lexington, NC for 66 years died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Brookdale Carriage Club Providence in Charlotte. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 14, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lexington. Burial will follow the memorial service. The family will see friends from 11:00 am12:00 pm on Friday, February 14, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lexington. Mrs. Sigmon was born August 15, 1928 in Catawba County to Jay Blancho Kilby and Rose Cordell Kilby. She graduated from Hickory High School and King's Business College in Lexington. Mrs. Sigmon worked for McCarn Motor Company and then joined United Furniture Company as an administrative assistant, until she retired. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Richard Lee Sigmon, Senior, and enjoyed 73 years of marriage until his death in June 2019. Mrs. Sigmon was committed to her family, an active church member, and a skilled bridge player. She was a faithful member of First Lutheran Evangelical Church and spent many hours volunteering at the hospital and at voting sites. Largely self-taught, she was a continuous learner and bursting with wisdom. Mrs. Sigmon was a devoted wife, supportive mother, and took pride in her role as Grandmommy to her three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Sigmon was a resilient, altruistic and classy woman with a lot of spunk. She loved her lemons and unsweetened iced tea and prided herself on southern hospitality. Mrs. Sigmon had high ideals and wanted those she cared about to reach their full potential. She was loyal to her family and friends and cared deeply about their well-being including Jan's son Michael and grandson Jacob. She loved to tell stories, particularly about her travel experiences to San Francisco, Hawaii, Myrtle Beach, and seeing Queen Elizabeth in London. She will be greatly missed. Mrs. Sigmon is survived by her son, Richard Lee Sigmon, Jr. of Charlotte and wife Jan; grandchildren, Alison Sigmon Parrella and husband Brian, Lee Brinkley Sigmon and wife Ashley, Ashley Sigmon Brown and husband Gus; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Olivia and Wesley Parrella, Henry, Griffin and Walker Sigmon, and Luke Brown. The family thanks the staff at Brookdale Carriage Club Providence and Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 320 South State Street, Lexington, NC 27292. Davidson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street
Most Popular
-
Mother waited 5 years before reporting sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem comes up on NBC's 'Chicago Fire'
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Local man’s research opens door to become first African American in the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution
-
Protest greets Bloomberg bus in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately