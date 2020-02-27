August 20, 1938 - February 24, 2020 Captain James Colin Sifford (aka Jim, Jimmy, Cappy), 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his doting parents, Mary Ida Beatty and Neal Sample Sifford. Growing up on a farm in Lowesville, NC, he worked with his dad, who taught him everything from working on cotton gins, to tending fields, to repairing engines. An Eagle Scout Award recipient, Jim's motto was to always be prepared, and he embodied that his entire life. At the tender age of 16 the lure of blue skies and tailwinds compelled him to obtain his private pilot's license, which led him to a storied career that bought him endless pride and joy. And so began Jim's fairy tale life. He married his beloved and beautiful high school sweetheart, Barbara, in 1959, and they embarked on a most enchanting life. Jim proudly served in the Air National Guard in 1961, before working as a mechanic where he wisely bartered his services for flight hours. After accumulating the required hours, Jim was hired by Piedmont Airlines in 1965. He worked at Piedmont/USAir for the next 33 years, first-chairing 767's around the world, with his most frequent stops in London, Paris and Frankfurt. Jim then continued his aviation career with Continental Express in Houston, TX, serving as the VP of Flight Operations for the next three years. This stint brought Jim immense joy on many levels, allowing him to manage and teach others while working closely with one of his favorite mentors, Gordon Bethune. But Jim's real passion was always his family (definitely not golf, although he loved his golf group dearly). Despite his boundless travels, Jim became a tender, loving and gentle father to his two daughters, who proudly attest that he built the most stable, secure and loving home anyone could imagine. Jim's daughters brought him and Barbara five loving grandchildren, who referred to Jim as Cappy. Throughout his 20 years as Cappy, Jim cultivated relationships with and taught his grandchildren by living the example of what makes a person "good." It is hard to imagine a kinder, more loving or gentler soul. He never uttered a cross or unkind word. He was a true gentleman to the core. He always thought of others before himself. He made it a point to say "hello" first, and always greeted others with their name, a smile, and a compliment. Very simply, Jim lived the happiest and most joyful life, and exemplified "good." With his treasured bride by his side every step of the way, Jim and Barbara lived by the simplest of rituals and habits that allowed them to enjoy wedded bliss until the very end. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Barbara Sherrill Sifford; daughters Mary Elizabeth Sifford and Amy Sifford Morrow (John Franklin Morrow, Jr); five grandchildren: Alexander James (AJ) Whisenant, Mary Grace Whisenant, John "Jack" Franklin Morrow III, William "Will" Michael Morrow, and James "Ford" Sifford Morrow; special in-laws Karen and John F. Morrow, Sr.; a host of special brothers-and-sisters-in-law; countless nieces, nephews and cousins; and granddog Arnie. A special thank you to the incredibly caring, gentle and loving nursing staff at Davie County Hospital and 8CC ICU at WFUBMC (you know who you are). A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church on Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at Forsyth Country Club immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church or the "Captain James C. Sifford Fly Auburn Aviation Student Fund" (Auburn University Foundation, 317 South College Street, Auburn, AL 36849). Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road
Service information
11:00AM
646 W. 5th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
