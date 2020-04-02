December 7, 1952 - March 29, 2020 Ms. Aldrea Lavern Sides was born December 7, 1952 and entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020 after an extended period of illness. Ms. Aldrea Sides was born to Mrs. Arnita C. Sides and the late Alfred Sides, Sr. She was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She leaves to celebrate her life three devoted children, Antonio Sides (Erica), Lynnetta Witherspoon (Aubrey), and Kimberly Dawson (Chris); twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters; seven brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends. The Memorial Service to honor Aldrea will be announced at a later date.
