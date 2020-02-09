Winston-Salem - Grace Nelson Sidebotham, 92, died Monday February 3rd. Visitation will be held Saturday February 15th from 2-4 pm Salem Reynolda Chapel. Online condolence to www.salemfh.com.
Sidebotham, Grace Nelson
To plant a tree in memory of Grace Sidebotham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately