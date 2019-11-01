August 27, 1953 - October 29, 2019 Miss Edith "Gaye" Sidden, age 66, of Winston Salem, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Old Roaring River Baptist Church with Mr. Jerry Sidden officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service at the church. Gaye was born August 27, 1953 in Surry County to Cyrus Columbus Sidden and Wilma Edna Hicks Sidden. She retired from Novant Health as a Medical Transcriptionist after 33 years. Gaye was admired and loved by all of her coworkers. Gaye was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church in Winston Salem. She was preceded in death by her parents. Gaye is survived by two sisters, Janet Moser and husband Ken of Rural Hall and Cheryl Rogers and husband Terry of Lantana, TX; two nieces, Keri Moser Saunders and husband Matt and Kelly Moser Smith and husband Casey; one nephew, Rodney Yow and wife Miranda; three great-nephews, Hank Smith and Carter and Dylan Yow. Gaye also leaves behind her beloved Alley Cat. Gaye was a lover of books, travel, all things Disney, a good crossword puzzle and most of all her family. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Old Roaring River Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 11156 Longbottom Road, Traphill, NC 28685. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home 270 Armory Road North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

