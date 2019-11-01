August 27, 1953 - October 29, 2019 Miss Edith "Gaye" Sidden, age 66, of Winston Salem, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Old Roaring River Baptist Church with Mr. Jerry Sidden officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service at the church. Gaye was born August 27, 1953 in Surry County to Cyrus Columbus Sidden and Wilma Edna Hicks Sidden. She retired from Novant Health as a Medical Transcriptionist after 33 years. Gaye was admired and loved by all of her coworkers. Gaye was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church in Winston Salem. She was preceded in death by her parents. Gaye is survived by two sisters, Janet Moser and husband Ken of Rural Hall and Cheryl Rogers and husband Terry of Lantana, TX; two nieces, Keri Moser Saunders and husband Matt and Kelly Moser Smith and husband Casey; one nephew, Rodney Yow and wife Miranda; three great-nephews, Hank Smith and Carter and Dylan Yow. Gaye also leaves behind her beloved Alley Cat. Gaye was a lover of books, travel, all things Disney, a good crossword puzzle and most of all her family. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Old Roaring River Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 11156 Longbottom Road, Traphill, NC 28685. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home 270 Armory Road North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Most Popular
-
Bill, 83, knew he loved Shirley, 82, when they met. Three months later, he proposed. The Greensboro couple's now honeymooning.
-
Police ID teen shot and killed near Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem man caught with more than 36 times the threshold weight for heroin trafficking
-
Man stabbed, killed in domestic disturbance, Forsyth County sheriff says
-
'We lost a good one': Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan remembered as inspiring, dedicated and a champion for North Carolina
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately