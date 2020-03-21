January 31, 1948 - March 16, 2020 GERMANTON Ronnie Lurue Sickler, 72, died unexpectedly Monday morning, March 16, 2020. Ronnie was born on January 31, 1948 in Elba, AL to the late Albert and Alma Smith Sickler. He was retired from Pepsi Bottling with over 20 years of service and served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. Ronnie was very easy to get along with and was always willing to help anyone. He was a member of the VFW Post 11173. Ronnie was a true outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, as well as traveling to the beach. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Baker; and 3 brothers, Dale Sickler, Mike Sickler, and Virgil Sickler. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Jane Billek Sickler; sister, Jeanie Holly; nephews, Donnie and Danny Baker, and Shawn Sickler; and many other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Madeline Keppler (Tom); niece, Kathy Bunzey (Garry); nephew, Kevin Keppler (Marci); surrogate family, Daryl and Lisa Craddock, Greg Dickerson, and Katrina Black. There will be a 2:00 pm private family memorial service only held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW- Walnut Cove Chapter: VFW Post 11173, P.O. Box 99, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Sickler family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY S
Service information
12:00AM
1382 HWY 65 WEST
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
