August 4, 1934 - July 23, 2019 Joan Carol Leonard Sibley passed away July 23, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC. Joan was born in Asheville, NC on August 4, 1934 to Margaret Vienna Koontz Leonard and John Vaughn Leonard. Since her father was in the US Army, the family moved frequently. When Joan was 13 years old, Lieutenant Colonel Leonard was assigned to a position in Japan so Joan and her parents spent 2 years in Japan just after WWII. Joan attended Stephens College in Missouri and then went on to study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At Carolina she majored in education and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She served as President of the Panhellenic Council and was inducted into the Order of the Old Well. While at Carolina, she met fellow Tarheel Thomas (Tom) Sibley. They were later married in Augsburg, Germany while Tom was stationed in Heidelberg and Joan's father was stationed in Augsburg. The couple returned to Chapel Hill in 1956 so that Tom could pursue his Master's degree. From Chapel Hill, Joan and Tom moved to Hickory where they made lifelong friends and their two children were born. In 1967, the family moved to Cary where they lived for the next 42 years. Settled in Cary, Joan was active with her family and community. She remained a dedicated Alpha Gam in the local alumni chapter. She was also very involved in her church, White Plains United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member of the Pathfinders Class. Joan was active in the Garden Club and took every opportunity to learn how to do numerous crafts. She was artistically talented and tried her hand at painting, sewing, weaving, cross stitch, chair caning, woodwork, and flower arranging. Her Cary home always had beautiful fresh flowers arrangements thanks to Tom's gardening and Joan's talent for arranging them. She volunteered as a docent with the NC Museum of Art for over 10 years. As her children left for college, Joan began a job as financial secretary at West Raleigh Presbyterian Church. She worked for the church for 16 years. Joan was an integral part of the Raleigh Boychoir organization, which Tom started in 1968. She was the "glue" behind the scenes. In 2010, the Sibley's moved to Winston-Salem to the Arbor Acres Retirement Community to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They joined Home Moravian Church where Joan enjoyed volunteering with flower arranging for shutins, her Circle, and the Candle Tea. Joan was preceded in death by Tom, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by daughter Shawn Williams and husband Joeff; son Tom, Jr. and wife Wendy; granddaughters Grace London and husband Chase, Vaughn Sibley, Rachel Williams and grandson Lane Sibley; cousin Sarah Gamble of Rumford, Rhode Island; brother-in-law Dan Sibley of Tryon, NC; sister-in-law Mary Katherine Sibley of Thomasville, GA; nephews Scott, Phil and Matt Sibley and their families and best friend Jan White of Cary, NC. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Home Moravian Church with burial in Salem Moravian Graveyard to follow. The family will receive visitors after the service in the Home Church Parlor. Memorials may be made to: Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
