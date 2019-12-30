September 20, 1930 - December 28, 2019 Guida Bryant Shupe, age 89, of Goodview, Virginia passed away Saturday December 28, 2019 in the Friendship Manor Assisted Living Facility in Roanoke, Virginia. Mrs. Shupe was born on September 20, 1930 in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Emory Howard and Florence Carico Bryant. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Danny Shupe; son Kenneth R. Funk; sister Beulah Worrell; and brothers Arthur Bryant and Laymond Bryant. Guida is survived by daughters and son-in-law Nancy and Joe Stamper of Galax and Barbara Shupe of New Hartford, New York; daughter-in-law Diana Funk of Goodview, Virginia; sister Shirley Burcham of Galax; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Tuesday December 31 at 2:30 PM in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until time of the service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks for donations towards Twin County Hospice and The American Cancer Society. Vaughan Guynn Funeral Home 201 W Center Street
Shupe, Guida
