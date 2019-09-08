January 1, 1939 - September 4, 2019 Mr. Jimmy Roger Shumate, age 80 of Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Wilkes Senior Village. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019 at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home. Mr. Shumate was born January 1, 1939 in Wilkes County to Charles and Maggie Lorraine Reavis Shumate. He was retired as the Human Resource Manager of Bahnson Company. Mr. Shumate was a member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church. Mr. Shumate was an All American football player at Wilkes Central High School and went on to play for his beloved Tarheels at UNC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Sallie Ann Parlier Shumate, five sisters; Sue Miller, Bobbie Harless, Ruby Hamlin, Bessie Watson and Peggy Craven and three brothers; Ralph Shumate, Rex Shumate and Ray Shumate. He is survived by a daughter; Judith Shumate of Berkeley Springs, WV, a grandson; Thomas Daniel of Wilmington and three great grandchildren; Justin, Kaydence and Zoey all of Wilmington and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Greenway 717 Main Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home PO Box 1428

Tags

Load entries