January 1, 1939 - September 4, 2019 Mr. Jimmy Roger Shumate, age 80 of Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Wilkes Senior Village. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019 at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home. Mr. Shumate was born January 1, 1939 in Wilkes County to Charles and Maggie Lorraine Reavis Shumate. He was retired as the Human Resource Manager of Bahnson Company. Mr. Shumate was a member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church. Mr. Shumate was an All American football player at Wilkes Central High School and went on to play for his beloved Tarheels at UNC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Sallie Ann Parlier Shumate, five sisters; Sue Miller, Bobbie Harless, Ruby Hamlin, Bessie Watson and Peggy Craven and three brothers; Ralph Shumate, Rex Shumate and Ray Shumate. He is survived by a daughter; Judith Shumate of Berkeley Springs, WV, a grandson; Thomas Daniel of Wilmington and three great grandchildren; Justin, Kaydence and Zoey all of Wilmington and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Greenway 717 Main Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home PO Box 1428
Most Popular
-
A man was shot at while sitting in his car in Winston-Salem. It is the city's third drive-by shooting in 4 days.
-
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools just got their yearly grades. Here's how they did.
-
2 men shot as they stood outside home on Longview Drive, Winston-Salem police say
-
Police ID man slain in Sunnyside
-
Truliant attempts to compel response to Truist lawsuit from BB&T, SunTrust
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately