August 16, 1934 - July 2, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mrs. Eula Mae Beck Shuler, 84, of Joe Road, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born August 16, 1934, in Davie County, to the late Johnny Ray and Elsie Ann Cartner Beck. Mrs. Shuler was a graduate of Farmington High School. She was a member of Fork Baptist Church in Mocksville, NC for over fifty years. Mrs. Shuler thoroughly enjoyed her Sunday School class, loved to garden, and enjoyed taking trips to the mountains. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Luther Owen Shuler; and a sister, Joyce L. Beck. Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Grooms (Chris) of Mocksville; a brother, Samuel "Wellman" Beck; a sister, Sylvia Williams; a granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Grooms; a niece; and a nephew. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Fork Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Garrett officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Home 325 N. Main St.

