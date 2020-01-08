January 6, 2020 John Barry Shouse Barry to all that knew him died on January 6th, 2020. Barry is survived by his mother, Shirley Danner Shouse, wonderful friends, many cousins, and his loyal companion, Blue, a rescue from the Forsyth County Humane Society. He was preceded in death by his father John F. Shouse. Mr. Shouse was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina where he resided his entire life. He attended Lees-McRae and Guilford College. Barry was an avid traveler and was able to pair this passion with his career at B/E Aerospace where he worked for over 22 years. After leaving the aviation field Barry joined Winston Personnel Group, the family business, where he worked until his death. He spent most of his free time at Lake Norman where he was able to read by the water, enjoying the lake view he found so beautiful. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Forsyth County Humane Society or IFB Solutions.
