April 13, 1927 - March 6, 2020 Dora Lee Moore Shouse went home to her Lord and Savior Friday, March 6, 2020. Dora Lee was born April 13, 1927 in Stokes County, NC. She was the daughter of James Henry Moore and Mary Madeline Boles. She had a large family with 15 siblings. Dora Lee was a dedicated and active member of Kingswood United Methodist Church. She served faithfully in the nursery for 40 years, then became involved with outreach ministry and joyfully called every church member on their birthday. She retired from Hanes Knitwear, where she worked as a seamstress. Dora Lee enjoyed gardening and baking and brought home numerous awards for her beautiful flower arrangements and delicious cakes. Above all, fellowship with friends and family were Dora Lee's true joy and the center of her heart. She was extremely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful and loving memories. She is preceded in death by her late husband of more than 40 years, Everette Richard Shouse, and two sons, Henry Shouse and Donald Richard Shouse. She is survived by her daughter Jannifer Lee Shouse Comer. She had two grandchildren, Amy Renee Shouse Carter (Chris) and Christopher Dean Comer (Casey). She had two great-grandchildren, Grayson Parker Comer and Savannah Grace Carter. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday March 13, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Rev. Bruce Updyke Officiating. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. The family will receive friends at one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.haywworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
