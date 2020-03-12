April 13, 1927 - March 6, 2020 Dora Lee Moore Shouse went home to her Lord and Savior Friday, March 6, 2020. Dora Lee was born April 13, 1927 in Stokes County, NC. She was the daughter of James Henry Moore and Mary Madeline Boles. She had a large family with 15 siblings. Dora Lee was a dedicated and active member of Kingswood United Methodist Church. She served faithfully in the nursery for 40 years, then became involved with outreach ministry and joyfully called every church member on their birthday. She retired from Hanes Knitwear, where she worked as a seamstress. Dora Lee enjoyed gardening and baking and brought home numerous awards for her beautiful flower arrangements and delicious cakes. Above all, fellowship with friends and family were Dora Lee's true joy and the center of her heart. She was extremely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful and loving memories. She is preceded in death by her late husband of more than 40 years, Everette Richard Shouse, and two sons, Henry Shouse and Donald Richard Shouse. She is survived by her daughter Jannifer Lee Shouse Comer. She had two grandchildren, Amy Renee Shouse Carter (Chris) and Christopher Dean Comer (Casey). She had two great-grandchildren, Grayson Parker Comer and Savannah Grace Carter. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday March 13, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Rev. Bruce Updyke Officiating. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. The family will receive friends at one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.haywworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
2:00PM
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Tags
Most Popular
-
Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student, Forsyth County authorities say
-
How much do school employees make in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? Here's the updated list.
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
Holder, Jr., Benjamin Martin (Marty)
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately