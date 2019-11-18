January 3, 1930 - November 15, 2019 CARY - The Rev. Dr. George E. Shore passed away on November 15, 2019. Shore was born January 3, 1930 in Winston-Salem to the late George Ray and Sarah Thelma (Sallie) Hutchens Shore. He graduated Hanes High School in 1947 and Duke University in 1951. He was ordained to the gospel ministry in 1950. He married Louise Simmons, daughter of O.B. and Pauline Martin Simmons of Winston-Salem in August 1951. Shore pastored Crestwood Baptist Church, Motor Road, from 1962-69 and was Director of Christian Social Ministries at the Pilot Baptist Mountain Baptist Association 1969-74. He continued a career of denominational service until his retirement from the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina in 1997. Shore is survived by his wife of 68 years, Louise, who resides in Cary; son Steven Shore (Darlene) in Apex, granddaughter Stefanie Kuzdrall (David) and great-grandson Dylan in Apex; son Kenneth Shore in Winston-Salem, granddaughter Hayley Shore in Dublin, Ireland, and grandsons William and David Shore in Garner. A family visitation will be at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh on Tuesday, November 19 from 4:00-6:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 20 at Crabtree Valley Baptist Church, 4408 Leadmine Road, Raleigh followed by burial at Raleigh Memorial Park. Reception will follow a Mitchell Funeral Home, adjacent to the cemetery on Glenwood Avenue.
