June 5, 1929 - November 25, 2019 Yadkinville Herbert Hoover Shore, 90, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 5, 1929 in Yadkin County to the late French Shore and Maggie Reynolds Shore. Herbert enjoyed the outdoors, farming, and spending time with his family, but his pride and joy was his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Flora Phillips; brothers, Ford Shore, Ray Shore, Fonzo Shore, Raymond Shore, Linnie Shore. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Polly Hoots Shore; children, Tanya Jones, Brent (Marti) Shore; grandchildren, C.J. Jones, Byron Jones, Jason Jones, Jordan Shore, Graylyn Shore, Ashlyn Shore; brother, Hobert L. Shore. His funeral service will be hold at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at South Oak Ridge by the Rev. Chris Hauser and Dr. Phil Beavers. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to South Oak Ridge Youth Program, c/o Julie Young, 1141 Old Stage Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville NC 27055
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately