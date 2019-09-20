August 21, 1930 - September 16, 2019 Tobaccoville, NC Edwin Doub Shore, 89, of Tobaccoville, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Universal Health Care of King. Ed was born August 21, 1930 in Forsyth County to the late Hugh Wiley and Lucy Elizabeth Doub Shore. He owned Ed Shore's Store from 1948 until 2011. He was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church, where he served as a lay leader for many years, and he also served as a conference delegate of the United Methodist, and he was a charter member of the Gideons International King Camp. Ed also served as a member of the steering committee to incorporate the Village of Tobaccoville in 1989 and served on the Village Council for a period of eight years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, H.W. (Dub) Shore, Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years, Margaret Helen Helsabeck Shore, a daughter, Laynette Poff, sons: Boyce Shore and wife Anne and Myron Shore and wife Tammy, a sister, Elizabeth Kiser, a brother, Dennis Shore and wife Frances, thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends and loved ones, Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Antioch United Methodist Church: 9220 Antioch Church Rd., King, NC 27021. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, with Rev. Oliver Helsabeck officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International King Camp: P.O. Box 1943, King, NC 27021, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care: 401 Technology Ln., Ste. 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030, or to Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund: 9220 Antioch Church Rd., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edwin D. Shore. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
