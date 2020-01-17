March 3, 1930 - January 15, 2020 Colon Andrew Shore, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Yadkin County to the late Ulysses J. Shore and Minnie Redding Shore. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church, was a veteran of the U. S. Army and retired from heating and air condition sales. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Louise Riley Shore, two sons: Grady and Sissy Shore and Andy and Erin Shore, four grandchildren: Jason Shore, Garrett (Nicole) Shore, Eli Shore and Cole Shore, two great-grandchildren: Graham and Elliot Shore, sister: Mildred Grubb, sister-in-law; Annie Vee Shore, Mr. Shore was preceded in death, other than his parents, his brother, Claude Shore and brother-in-law, J. C. Grubb. The family will receive friends at Mountain View Baptist Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. A celebration of life service will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church at 3:00 Saturday, January 18, 2020 with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Rd., Hamptonville, NC 27020. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Shore family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US 601 Hwy
Shore, Colon Andrew
