July 10, 1975 - June 29, 2020 Mr. Chad Raynard Shore passed away unexpectedly at his home in Winston-Salem, NC on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Derrick Shore; and both his maternal and paternal grandparents, Allen and Betty Pinkney and Pride and Carrie Shore. He was born to Chlories Pinkney Shore and Thomas N. Shore in Winston-Salem, NC on July 10, 1975. He married his soulmate, Tarsha, on December 30, 2000 and to that union was born his "baby girl," Briana. Survivors include his wife, Tarsha Shore; daughter, Briana Shore; son, Javion Shore; his parents; stepmother, Gloria Shore; sister, Crystal Warren; and many extended family members and friends. Private funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Most Popular
-
'It's overwhelming': Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ COVID-19 panel hears details of possible reopening scenarios
-
Winston-Salem man said deputy used excessive force in arrest at Cooks Flea Market. Video circulates on social media.
-
311 Speedway loses affiliation with Kernersville company, driver series
-
Disturbance ends peacefully at Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services
-
Dirt track owner says he received death threats, lost 'all but two' sponsors after racist posts
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately