July 10, 1975 - June 29, 2020 Mr. Chad Raynard Shore passed away unexpectedly at his home in Winston-Salem, NC on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Derrick Shore; and both his maternal and paternal grandparents, Allen and Betty Pinkney and Pride and Carrie Shore. He was born to Chlories Pinkney Shore and Thomas N. Shore in Winston-Salem, NC on July 10, 1975. He married his soulmate, Tarsha, on December 30, 2000 and to that union was born his "baby girl," Briana. Survivors include his wife, Tarsha Shore; daughter, Briana Shore; son, Javion Shore; his parents; stepmother, Gloria Shore; sister, Crystal Warren; and many extended family members and friends. Private funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

