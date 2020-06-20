Shore, Carrye Leon June 2, 1952 - June 17, 2020 Yadkinville On June 17, 2020, Carrye Leon Shore, of Yadkinville, North Carolina, went home to be with his heavenly father. A private graveside service will be will be conducted at Salem Fork Baptist Church on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Reverend Sean Joplin officiating. Leon was born in Elkin, North Carolina on June 2, 1952 to John Benjamin Shore and Bonnie Matthews Shore. He graduated from Forbush High School and continued his education at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, receiving a bachelor's degree in computer science and economics. Leon was married to Sandra Gayle Gillispie Shore on June 28, 1980; they were married for almost 40 wonderful years. Leon worked at AT&T/Lucent Technologies for over 20 years until he retired to tend to his family farm. On the farm he enjoyed raising cattle and cultivating crops. When not tending to the farm, Leon enjoyed spending time with family, friends and studying the scripture. He was also actively involved in the local chapter of IEEE. Leon is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Shore, his beloved mother Bonnie Shore, father-in-law Zeb (Maurice) Gillispie, brother-in-law Larry Fox, sister-in-law Cynthia Gillispie and friends Rita Johnson and Wayne Messersmith. Leon is survived by his wife Gayle Gillispie Shore, son Dr. Brad Shore (Tyler Loucks, Sarah Thomas and Tayler McNiel), sister Nelda Fox, sister-in-law Sue (Jimmy) Gammons, brothers-in-law Ned Gillispie and Mike (Annie) Gillispie; additionally, nephews Kevin Fox, Lucas (Elizabeth) Gillispie, Todd Gammons as well as nieces Allison Gammons, Kim (Jay) Spencer and Kelly (Chris) Bailey; in addition, close lifelong friends Bill (Carolyn) Smitherman, Hiram Johnson and Roy (BJ) Foster. We would also like to thank Bayard Powell, MD and his team for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Leon. Memorials can be made to via mail to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018, phone 888-557-7177, or online. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Shore family.
