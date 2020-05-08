December 9, 1934 - May 5, 2020 Bobbie Portis Shore of Kernersville, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a brief illness. She was born December 9, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Walter and Myrtle Spicer Portis. Mrs. Shore retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco after more than 20 years of service. She was a lifelong league bowler at Northside and Countryside in Kernersville. She loved doing puzzles and cross-stitch. In addition to her parents Mrs. Shore was preceded in death by her siblings, Elmo Portis, Archie Portis and Peggy Gelvin. She is survived by son, Michael Shore; daughters, Sandra Shore, Ann Clifton (Robert), Laura Shelton (Garland); grandchildren, Marcus Bryant, Amber Coleman, Angela Shore, Brian Fischer, Paige Glotzbach, Darrell Shelton and Jesse Shelton; and great-grandchildren, Nora Sutter, Aiden and Hudson Fischer and Lilly Shelton. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Junior Portis; sisters, Erma Griffin, Betty Thrift and Ann Berrier; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Duncan and Ginger. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to AARF, 311 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

