Shore, Anne Toler March 20, 1929 - March 29, 2020 Anne Toler Shore died peacefully at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on March 29th, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1929 in Charlotte to Frank G. Toler and Annie Lee Allen Toler. The family moved to Mt. Airy, NC where she graduated from Mt. Airy High School in 1947. She graduated from Virginia Intermont College with a secretarial degree. She attended Wake Forest College and met her future husband, William P. Shore Jr., in the summer of 1949. Anne and Bill moved to Winston-Salem, where she was a homemaker and wonderful mother to her three children. She immersed herself in volunteer work. She was involved in the Little Theater, Winston-Salem Symphony, Heart Fund, and the Civic Ballet. She joined Home Moravian Church where she was involved with Women's Fellowship and was a Sunday School teacher.She was the personal secretary to Mrs. Bowman Gray, and Mrs. Jonas Rice. Anne got her Real Estate license in 1975 and worked at Rice-Butler. She later went with McNames- Sparks, Helms, Parrish and Prudential. She was a Multi-Million Dollar Producer for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers Frank and Jack Toler, and her niece Candy Rattie. Anne is survived by her three children- Laurie Shore of Galax, VA, Penn Shore (Beth) of Raleigh, and Myra of Winston-Salem, and two grandsons- Toler of Raleigh and Campbell of Wilmington. There will be a family burial at God's Acre on April 25, 2020. A service to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at a later time. The family requests that memorials be made to Salem Academy and College Office of Institutional Advancement, 601 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

