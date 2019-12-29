March 22, 1934 - December 24, 2019 Anita Gray Williamson Shore, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home. She was born in Rocky Mount, NC on March 22,1934 to Henry and Maude Williamson. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray. Mrs. Shore graduated from Rocky Mount High School and Flora MacDonald College. She worked as an Analytical Statistician in the Management Analysis Dept. at Warner Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, GA; Technical Assistant/Programmer in the Mathematical Analysis Dept. of Western Electric Co.; Data Statistician at Bowman Gray School of Medicine Oncology Research Center. She was instrumental in developing records to help with cancer research. She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, worked with various church committees and was an elder. Mrs. Shore is survived by son David (Suzanne) of Lexington; daughter Lynne Hobbs (Roddie) of Denton; grandchildren Catie Johns (Chris), Will Hutchins and Taylor Shore and many other precious family members. She was a gentle, kind, and selfless spirit who loved her Lord and her family. Her life exemplified Proverbs 31:26- "She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue." A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Ave. with Rev. Debbie Layman and Rev. Courtney Stevens officiating. The family will receive visitors following the ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden Fund or Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC.
