Sholar, Evelyn Elaine Evelyn Elaine Sholar, age 82, passed away on March 4, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. She was married to Tyson Roscoe Sholar of Rose Hill, NC September 7, 1957. They were residents of Winston-Salem, NC for over 60 years. She was born February 25, 1938 to Everett Willie and Mable Goforth Livengood in Winston-Salem, NC. Elaine devoted her early years to raising her children then became a cake decorator for Kroger and Food Lion grocery stores. She was a great and devoted wife,mother and grandmother. She never hesitated to take care of family and neighbors throughout her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Mable, her husband, Tyson Roscoe Sholar, and her brother, Everett Willie (Butch) Livengood, Jr. She is survived by her son, Jeff Sholar of Winston-Salem; daughter, Kim Sholar of Durham; grandchildren, Matthew Sholar and wife, Bronwen, of Lexington, and Ira Sholar of Durham; sister Linda Barr of Rural Hall, NC, cousins Jean Lee Basham and Joan Lee Welborn. At her request, no services will be held. The family would like to thank the staff of Horizons at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living for all the love and care they gave our Mom. In lieu of flowers, people can donate to the Alzheimer's Association or the cancer organization of their choice. JC Green & Sons Funeral Home of Wallburg is assisting the Sholar family.

