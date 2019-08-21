August 24, 1919 - August 11, 2019 Mrs. Eleanor Mazzonelli Shine, 99, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. She was born on August 24, 1919 to Anthony Guido Mazzonelli and Grace Gennara Mazzonelli in Northumberland County, PA. Eleanor worked at U.S. Radium during World War II. She was a buyer for Bloomingdale's Department Store in Manhattan and worked part time in sales at Macy's Dept. Store in Huntington, Long Island. She received an industrial arts degree in Italy in 1939. She dreamed about becoming a commercial artist, but that dream was dashed because of the war. She loved to watercolor, she volunteered at a nursing home near her home in Farmingdale, Long Island, and was a member of the Farmingdale Historical Society. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Shine; son, James J. Shine; and a daughter, Maureen Rigolini. Surviving are her daughter, Diane Farley and husband, Tom; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Gary Byrum officiating. Inurnment will be on September 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Calverton National Cemetery, Riverhead, NY. An additional memorial service will be conducted at Homestead Hills for its residents and staff on August 24, 2019 at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or Homestead Hills, 3250 Homestead Club Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

