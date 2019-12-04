August 23, 1952 - December 2, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Jerry Lee Shermer, Sr., 67, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home. He was born August 23, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley T. and Pearl Boger Shermer. Jerry retired with 30 years of service with ATD Tire in Rural Hall. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed traveling and camping with his friends at Homeplace RV Park. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Fulp Shermer, of the home; a son, Jerry Lee Shermer, Jr. (Jenny Joyce) of Mocksville; a daughter, Rebecca Boyd of Germanton; two grandchildren, Zachary Boyd (Kari Ring) and Megan Boyd; three great-grandchildren, Ava Taylor Boyd, Logan James Boyd and Ella Elizabeth Boyd; and his faithful companion, Howie. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Stan Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately