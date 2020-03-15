February 29, 1940 - March 10, 2020 Mrs. Alma Taylor Shepherd passed away Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Alma was born in Alleghany County on February 29, 1940 to the late Everette Taylor and Pearl Mabe Taylor. She was a member of South Fork Baptist Church. Alma was a very talented seamstress, who enjoyed crafting. She was preceded in death by her husband Max Shepherd; son Donald Max Shepherd; two sisters; and two brothers. Alma is survived by two sons Dale Shepherd and Dennis Shepherd; her twin sister Nancy Taylor Williams; two special nieces Linda Williams and Sharon Moore; grandchildren Kelli Shepherd DiMattia (Chris), Michael Max Shepherd (Taylor), and William Max Shepherd; and great grandchildren Shea DiMattia, Shepherd DiMattia, Kendall Lee Shepherd, Silas Max Shepherd, and Jaxon Taylor Shepherd. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends before the service, from 12:45 to 1:45 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Donations may be made in Alma's memory to the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Service information
12:45PM-1:45PM
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
2:00PM
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
