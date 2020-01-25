March 10, 1926 - January 21, 2020 Roy Walker Shelton, age 93, of Winston-Salem died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Novant Health Hospital. He was born to the late Roy E. K. and Margaret Walker Shelton March 10, 1926 in Mt. Airy, NC. Mr. Shelton was a long time member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. He was a member of the Clay-Chandler Sunday School class and privileged to know many good teachers. He shared friendship with many people throughout the church. He was in the U.S. Army from 1944-1946, in World War II in Europe as staff sergeant. After duty in service he made his home in Winston-Salem and worked for Employment Security Commission, Southern Dairies, and Westinghouse. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his wife, Martha Hamm Shelton; brothers James Shelton (Rose) FL, Paul Shelton (Ellen) Clemmons, and his sister, Louise Shelton Burks (Freddie) FL. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Doub Shelton; daughter Ann Shelton Wood (Phil) Winston-Salem; son William (Bill) Roy Shelton (Kelle) Raleigh; brother Wayne Shelton (Sue) WI; five granddaughters and ten great-grandchildren. Walker was a devoted son, brother, cousin, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor and friend. His nature was quiet and a good listener. He loved building things and was a perfectionist in his work. He was always ready and willing to help anyone needing things fixed. He especially liked building birdhouses. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Trinity Methodist Church in King, NC. Condolences and donations may be sent to CUMC, 646 West Fifth St., Winston-Salem, NC 27102. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Reverend Craig Ford will conduct the service. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Shelton, Roy Walker
Service information
Jan 26
Graveside
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:30PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
725 W Dalton Road
King, NC 27021
