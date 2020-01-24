March 10, 1926 - January 21, 2020 SHELTON WINSTON-SALEM Roy Walker Shelton March 10, 1926 Jan. 21, 2020 Roy Walker Shelton, age 93, of Winston-Salem died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Mt. Airy, NC, on March 10, 1926, to Roy E. K. and Margaret Walker Shelton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Hamm Shelton; his brothers Jimmy Shelton (Rose) and Paul Shelton (Ellen); and his sister, Louise Shelton Burks (Freddie). Mr. Shelton graduated from Franklin Heights High School and studied at Pfeiffer College. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1944 to 1946 during the liberation of Europe. He worked for the Employment Security Commission, Sealtest and Westinghouse. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Walker used his gift for carpentry to provide friends and loved ones with beautifully handcrafted furniture and elaborate playhouses for his granddaughters Surviving are his wife, Nancy Doub Shelton of Winston-Salem; brother, Wayne Shelton of Minnesota; daughter Martha Ann Shelton Wood (Phil) of Winston-Salem; son William Roy Shelton (Kelle) of Raleigh; five granddaughters; and ten great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Salem Funeral Home in Winston-Salem on Friday, January 24, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Trinity Methodist Church in King, NC on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road
