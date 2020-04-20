May 26, 1943 - April 16, 2020 Mr. Philip Ray Shelton, 76, of Winston-Salem, passed away with his loving daughters by his side on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth County, VA on May 26, 1943, to the late Walter Roland and Rachel Louise Willard Shelton. Mr. Shelton was a member of Salem Baptist Church. In 1981 he retired from the US Army with twenty-one years of service as a Master Sergeant and in 2005 he retired from the US Department of Defense with twenty-four years of service. Philip was also member of the Odd Fellows and Masons. Not only was he a loving father and husband, but he was active in local mission work. Surviving are his three loving daughters: Cathy Shelton of Bel Air, MD, Debbie Jones (Eric) of Bel Air, MD, and Amy Saenz (Felipe) of Lynchburg, VA; seven grandchildren: Lorenzo, Liz, Alexandra, Christopher, Michael, Angelica, and Dominic; and two brothers, David W. Shelton of Winston-Salem, NC and Charles T. Shelton (Susan) of Charleston, SC. And survived by Gale Shelton. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Pat Ray. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Shelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries